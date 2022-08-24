Read full article on original website
Related
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Meet the Democratic candidate trying to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert
On the heels of a slim victory in the Democratic primary, Adam Frisch is preparing to explain to Colorado — and the nation — why he thinks his candidacy for the state’s 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is worth paying attention to. “We think...
U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick wins Democratic congressional primary over Holness, Omphroy
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated primary challengers Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy on Tuesday, likely paving the way for her to maintain her seat in Congress and earn her first full term after winning a special election earlier this year.
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Charlie Crist wins Democratic primary in Florida, will challenge Ron DeSantis this fall
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) won Florida's Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, and will face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November. Crist, a centrist, defeated Nikki Fried, Florida's agriculture commissioner. He was elected as Florida's 44th governor in 2006, as a Republican. Crist joined the Democratic Party in 2012. During...
2022 New York Primary Congressional Election Results
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump, has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. Nadler’s victory ends a 30-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
Florida Democratic primary winner could become first Gen Z member of Congress
WASHINGTON — Maxwell Frost, who would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress if elected in November, won Tuesday's Democratic primary race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, NBC News projects. With 99% of the vote in, Frost, 25, who was the favorite in a large field of candidates, beat...
Democrats gain momentum: 5 takeaways from the last big primary night of 2022
Trump’s candidates are still chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased.
Defendants targeted in DeSantis' voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
DeSantis' office has ignored questions about local elections office sending voting cards to ex-felons before their arrests last week.
Cory Mills wins Republican nod to replace outgoing Rep. Stephanie Murphy
Cory Mills triumphed over Republican primary competition for Florida's 7th Congressional District on Tuesday.
U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high
Welcome to the Thursday, August 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The number of U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high. The six federal major party committees raised $64 million in July. Comparing the top state senate fundraisers across...
Comments / 0