floridapolitics.com
Anthony Rodriguez wins District 10 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
In terms of funding, the race was Goliath (Rodriguez) versus several Davids. Republican state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez has beaten three other candidates to be the first new person in nearly three decades to represent District 10 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all...
Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
Danielle Cohen Higgins defeats two challengers to keep District 8 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
Cohen Higgins went to Election Day with many advantages. Danielle Cohen Higgins has successfully fended off two challengers to hold onto her seat representing District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all 87 precincts reporting by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Cohen Higgins had...
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
