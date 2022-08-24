ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Rodriguez wins District 10 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

In terms of funding, the race was Goliath (Rodriguez) versus several Davids. Republican state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez has beaten three other candidates to be the first new person in nearly three decades to represent District 10 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all...
Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
