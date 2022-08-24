Read full article on original website
Post Register
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported.
Post Register
Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires
Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
Post Register
Over 110,000 acres have been burned in Idaho fires this year
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are currently 11 large active fires across Idaho that have burned a total of 118,041 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho is currently reporting more large active fires than any other state in the country. None of Idaho's large fires are fully contained.
Post Register
Rare Nevada fish to get full review for possible US listing
RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials say there’s enough evidence a rare fish along the California-Nevada line may be at risk of extinction to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists who petitioned for protection of the...
Post Register
Report: Benefits of dams on Snake River must be replaced before breaching
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That...
Post Register
Post Register
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
Post Register
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Eastern Idaho's Lost Rivers worth a visit
Several isolated rivers in eastern Idaho have the peculiar trait of sinking into the sagebrush-dominated soils of the Snake River Basin. These waters include the Big and Little Lost Rivers, Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge Creek, Beaver Creek, and Camas Creek. Their water eventually becomes part of the Snake River Aquifer,...
Post Register
The record hot summer was just made hotter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Wednesday's scorching temperature of 101 degrees reinforced the fact that this is the hottest summer on record -- by far. We’ve had 22 days with triple digit temperatures this summer. That breaks the old record of 20 days set back in 2003. The average high is supposed to be 88 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above the average and only 3 degrees away from the record high for the day of 104 degrees. It’s time to cool things down.
