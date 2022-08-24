BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Wednesday's scorching temperature of 101 degrees reinforced the fact that this is the hottest summer on record -- by far. We’ve had 22 days with triple digit temperatures this summer. That breaks the old record of 20 days set back in 2003. The average high is supposed to be 88 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above the average and only 3 degrees away from the record high for the day of 104 degrees. It’s time to cool things down.

