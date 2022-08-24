ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires

Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Over 110,000 acres have been burned in Idaho fires this year

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are currently 11 large active fires across Idaho that have burned a total of 118,041 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho is currently reporting more large active fires than any other state in the country. None of Idaho's large fires are fully contained.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Rare Nevada fish to get full review for possible US listing

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials say there’s enough evidence a rare fish along the California-Nevada line may be at risk of extinction to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists who petitioned for protection of the...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Washington Society
City
Lynnwood, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Seattle, WA
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Lynnwood, WA
Government
Lynnwood, WA
Society
Post Register

Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country

According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
Post Register

CONNELLY: Eastern Idaho's Lost Rivers worth a visit

Several isolated rivers in eastern Idaho have the peculiar trait of sinking into the sagebrush-dominated soils of the Snake River Basin. These waters include the Big and Little Lost Rivers, Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge Creek, Beaver Creek, and Camas Creek. Their water eventually becomes part of the Snake River Aquifer,...
LIFESTYLE
Post Register

The record hot summer was just made hotter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Wednesday's scorching temperature of 101 degrees reinforced the fact that this is the hottest summer on record -- by far. We’ve had 22 days with triple digit temperatures this summer. That breaks the old record of 20 days set back in 2003. The average high is supposed to be 88 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above the average and only 3 degrees away from the record high for the day of 104 degrees. It’s time to cool things down.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy