Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision
When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters
Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Did Florida’s lieutenant governor say ‘illegal’ Cuban migrants will be sent to Delaware?
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — raised eyebrows among some Cuban Americans over the weekend after appearing to suggest on a conservative AM radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused to Delaware.
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
Demings looks to emerge from Florida Senate primary race, eyeing November clash with Rubio
Florida's primary elections take place Tuesday, but by listening to Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one might think it was already general election season. Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department Special Counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo De La Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are firmly set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Affidavit says search at Trump's home was led by indications of classified records, obstruction
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday released a partly blacked out search warrant affidavit that lays out why FBI agents showed up at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this month looking for classified materials. The affidavit is part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving Trump...
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
After Florida's frantic primary, the main event is here
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It was 30 years ago this morning that Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida, ultimately destroying more than 49,000 homes and killing dozens of people. Get to work— Democrats and Republicans are wasting little time basking in the afterglow of the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
A timeline of how the FBI came to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago as part of an Espionage Act probe
Here is a timeline of Trump's dealing with the National Archives and the Department of Justice, and his handling of missing classified documents.
