Tyrona Clark-Murray wins Jacksonville City Council seat while another goes to a runoff

Jacksonville District 9 residents have a new City Council representative. The District 7 seat, however, remains open awhile longer.

District 9 candidate Tyrona Clark-Murray clinched a victory with 53 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election. No candidate won a majority in the District 7 race, sending the two top vote-getters, Democrat Reggie Gaffney Jr. and Republican Charles Barr, to the November runoff.

Election results: Keep up with Duval County results | Statewide results

More on the District 7 candidates: Meet the special election candidates for Jacksonville City Council District 7

More on the District 9 candidates: Meet the candidates for Jacksonville City Council District 9

The council seats opened in May when council members Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis resigned to run for state seats in the Senate and House, respectively. Both would have been ineligible for the general City Council election next spring due to term limit restrictions.

Clark-Murray won with the lowest fundraising amount in the District 9 race

Clark-Murray raised the least of the District 9 candidates at over $5,900. The two other candidates, Stanley McAllister Jr. and Danny Grabill, raised over $11,300 and $7,300, respectively.

Clark-Murray felt "over the moon," she told The Times-Union after the results released. She said has been campaigning for the last 11 months, talking to people about the work she has been doing as a volunteer for the last six years.

"Talking with community members and reaching out to the community and going through the different precincts or the different neighborhoods in District 9 wasn't anything that was unfamiliar to me," Clark-Murray said.

She would start by talking with Dennis about the projects he worked on before resigning, she said, and then ensure she knew what her voters wanted prioritized.

Charles Barr was the only Republican in the District 7 race

Districts 7 and 9 have traditionally been blue seats, but Barr, the only Republican in the race, will face Gaffney, a Democrat and son of the former council member, in November.

Gaffney raised the most during the campaign for District 7 at over $83,000 and won 39 percent of the vote. Barr raised the third highest amount at over $39,000 and won 20 percent. Kimberly Scott, a Democrat, obtained 16 percent of the vote.

Because of the Democratic majority of the district, Barr said he felt extremely thankful to all the voters for supporting him. He said he planned to use the next few months before the runoff to talk with more community members and tell them about what he hopes to change.

"I can't say thanks enough for [voting], and I look forward to continuing meeting them, with folks, and winning this thing in November," Barr said after the results released.

Gaffney could not immediately be reached for comment.

New district lines in play

Clark-Murray and the winning District 7 candidate in November will have to run for re-election in the spring with the rest of City Council.

Unlike in the special election, the City Council spring races could utilize new district lines. Local civil rights groups, including the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP and the Northside Coalition, allege the most recently drawn lines are gerrymandered. They recently petitioned a federal judge for an injunction inhibit their use in current Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.

More on the lawsuit over district lines: Lawyers suing over Jacksonville City Council redistricting want injunction before '23 vote

Prior to Tuesday's results, every candidate in both races separately told the Times-Union they planned to campaign again in the spring for the full City Council elections. Candidates for all districts will have until Jan. 9 at noon to qualify. Primary elections will be in March, with a following general election in May.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tyrona Clark-Murray wins Jacksonville City Council seat while another goes to a runoff