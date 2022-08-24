ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BR Firefighters honor fallen colleague killed in the line of duty

By Paula Jones
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( BRPROUD ) – A veteran of the Memphis Fire Department who was a mere year shy of retirement lost his life while serving the public earlier this month, and his fellow firefighters in Baton Rouge used Tuesday, August 23 to mourn his passing.

David Pleasant was responding to a Wednesday (August 10) night call when a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the firetruck containing Pleasant and his fellow first responders.

Sadly, the collision led to Pleasant’s death.

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning in Cordova, Tennessee and members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were in attendance.

BRFD also publicly honored Pleasant via a social media post on its official Facebook page , stating, “He was a hero in life, and now he will live on in our hearts as a hero forever. Thank you, David Pleasant, for your service. You will be missed.”

BRFD also said, “His loss is a tragic reminder of the risks our first responders take daily to keep us safe.
Please join us in keeping David Pleasant’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Pleasant spent 32 years serving the citizens of Memphis and is survived by four daughters.

