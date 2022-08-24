Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
Recount underway in Republican race between Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A recount was taking place Friday in the primary election to decide the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district. Deborah Adeimy and Dan Franzese were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election, separated by just 132 votes. Franzese's 11,974 votes were just slightly more than Adeimy's 11,842, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary
He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
Election Results: Palm Beach County Federal, State & Local Races
Congressman Brian Mast easily fends off 3 challengers, another U.S. House district is too close to call, while two School Board races head to a run-off. In the other two, the incumbents win.
bdb.org
KRUSECOM RELOCATES HQ FROM NEW JERSEY TO PALM BEACH COUNTY
August 26, 2022 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of QSGI INC KruseCom, a global IT asset management company, from New Jersey to 374 North Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The company will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $80,000. It leased 30,000 sq. ft. for the company’s headquarters at the Airport Logistics Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach Post reader response: Ag Reserve land swap too sweet a deal for the developer
I have developed land in Palm Beach County area for over 22 years. I have bought and sold over 100 parcels of land and developed thousands of units. I have developed at least 20 projects in the area. I have worked with county staff for years, always playing by and following the rules. I believe in the rules.
Parents' voices heard in Palm Beach County School Board election
There was a strong showing Tuesday from school board candidates that had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backing them.
Do you qualify for workforce housing in Palm Beach County? You might be surprised
Do you qualify to live in one of Palm Beach County’s workforce housing units? Most likely, yes. Workforce housing is a term housing officials use to differentiate it from affordable housing geared toward low-income families. Generally, workforce housing is aimed at middle-class workers, such as teachers or police officers. ...
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation
Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
New boating safety video carries message, shows collision off Palm Beach that cost man his arm
The latest water safety video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not easy to watch. It offers a horrific account of what can go wrong when boat operators fail to use caution while motoring near swimmers and snorkelers. But the lessons are about much more than just safety awareness. Thanks...
Burglary suspect arrested in neighborhood west of Boca Raton
A suspected burglar who is accused of targeting homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties is off the streets and in jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 times developers benefited from looser workforce-housing rules in Palm Beach County
In 2006, Palm Beach County commissioners created an ambitious program to build more middle-class housing. The premise was simple: Developers building new residences in the unincorporated county would have to sell or rent a portion of them at prices affordable to middle-class residents. ...
They thought they'd make a fortune selling Ashley Biden's diary. Now they may be headed to prison.
Two Palm Beach County residents this week pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting they snatched a diary kept by President Joe Biden’s daughter when she lived briefly in Delray Beach and sold it for $40,000. Aimee Harris, 40, of West Palm Beach, and Robert Kurlander, 58, of Jupiter, face maximum five-year prison terms...
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
Two Plead Guilty To Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary From Delray Beach House
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach resident Aimee Harris and co-conspirator Jonathan Kurlander of Jupiter have entered guilty pleas after the Department of Justice accused the two of stealing the diary of Ashley Biden — President Biden’s daughter. The diary was in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
Palm Beach County To Require Landlords To Follow Rent Increase Rules
New Rules Apply To Rent Increase, Lease Termination. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Landlords raising rent five percent or more — or planning to terminate an existing lease — must provide tenants with two months notice. The new rule is expected to take effect […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
msn.com
County planners still frown on land swap idea, despite GL Homes sweetening deal with $7.5 million reservoir
For the second time this year, the Palm Beach County Planning Commission has recommended that county commissioners nix a land swap that would allow GL Homes to build a billion-dollar plus development in the Agricultural Reserve west of Boca Raton. The commission voted 8-4 Friday against the land swap despite...
bocamag.com
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations
Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
Comments / 0