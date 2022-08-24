ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Recount underway in Republican race between Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A recount was taking place Friday in the primary election to decide the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district. Deborah Adeimy and Dan Franzese were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election, separated by just 132 votes. Franzese's 11,974 votes were just slightly more than Adeimy's 11,842, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary

He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
KRUSECOM RELOCATES HQ FROM NEW JERSEY TO PALM BEACH COUNTY

August 26, 2022 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of QSGI INC KruseCom, a global IT asset management company, from New Jersey to 374 North Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The company will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $80,000. It leased 30,000 sq. ft. for the company’s headquarters at the Airport Logistics Center.
msn.com

Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation

Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
Two Plead Guilty To Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary From Delray Beach House

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach resident Aimee Harris and co-conspirator Jonathan Kurlander of Jupiter have entered guilty pleas after the Department of Justice accused the two of stealing the diary of Ashley Biden — President Biden’s daughter. The diary was in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations

Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
