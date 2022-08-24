Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
DeSantis-backed candidates shift Duval school board in Republicans’ favor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval’s school board will look a little different after the victors of Tuesday’s election are sworn in this November. Two candidates backed by Governor Ron DeSantis scored wins, and one of those is a newcomer who unseated the incumbent candidate. DeSantis endorsed 30 school...
DeSantis, Rubio hit the campaign trail with event at Jacksonville’s Diamond D Ranch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After facing no opposition in the 2022 Florida Primary Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio brought their campaigns to Jacksonville on Wednesday night. The Republicans called their event the “Keep Florida Free Tour.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Aaron Bean, who...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated
Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School Board races head to runoffs with no clear victor
Deonas won election and re-election the previous times without opposition. Nassau County, with its deep-red politics and ability to generate knives-out primaries, could have been a prime spot for Gov. Ron DeSantis to put the significant strength of his organization behind one of the six School Board candidates running in the two races.
floridapolitics.com
Jessica Baker wins HD 17 GOP Primary, against Democrat Michael Anderson in November
Baker had a 4-to-1 fundraising edge overall, which translated to votes in the end. The Republican Primary in House District 17 was blood sport between two first-time candidates, who served as vehicles for a proxy war between some of the most powerful people in Northeast Florida. In the end, though,...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in
He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
News4Jax.com
NAACP calls for firing of Camden County deputy after video of controversial traffic stop released
CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Camden County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the firing of a Camden County sheriff’s deputy after a video showed her throwing a woman to the ground during a traffic stop. The incident happened in January, but...
News4Jax.com
Duval teachers may not see benefits from tax referendum until next school year, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Tuesday night represented a big win for supporters of Duval County’s property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers, it could be longer than expected before that revenue lands in teachers’ paychecks. Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland told News4JAX on Wednesday...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
News4Jax.com
What to know about Duval County’s property tax hike referendum to increase pay for teachers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the questions on the primary ballot on Tuesday, Duval County voters are being asked whether they’re willing to pay higher property taxes so that Jacksonville teachers can earn a better salary. VOTE 2022: News4JAX voter’s guide breaks down races, candidates on ballot | EXPLAINER:...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll
Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
