Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz's GOP primary opponent says Trump and DeSantis don't want to 'be associated with a pedophile'
Mark Lombardo says Trump and DeSantis do not want to associate with Gaetz. Lombardo said it was because he is under investigation by DOJ over his relationship with a minor. Lombardo says Gaetz has repeatedly made bad decisions while in office. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's Republican primary opponent Mark Lombardo...
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Donald Trump backed two Miami-Dade Republicans in Tuesday’s elections. How did they do?
Former President Donald Trump backed two candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission, and both came out ahead Tuesday night.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Anti-Muslim Extremist Laura Loomer Loses GOP Florida Primary
Loomer’s efforts for political office were once again not successful.
Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'
Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Essence
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Rep. Val Demings' campaign says she's 'strong, tough, no-nonsense' like Trump and DeSantis as she vies to defeat Sen. Marco Rubio
Rep. Val Demings is a Democrat who was a Trump impeachment manager. "She's fierce, strong, tough, she's no-nonsense, she tells it like it is," one campaign head said. These Trump- and DeSantis-like personality traits are resonating with voters, her campaign said. Sen. Marco Rubio was one of the first Republicans...
What Liz Cheney's primary defeat tells us about Wyoming, Trump and her next political move
The results are now official in one of the most watched congressional primary elections in recent memory. Conservative challenger Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race soundly defeated Trump-hating Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat. In a state that President Trump won...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlie Crist wins Democratic primary in Florida, will challenge Ron DeSantis this fall
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) won Florida's Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, and will face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November. Crist, a centrist, defeated Nikki Fried, Florida's agriculture commissioner. He was elected as Florida's 44th governor in 2006, as a Republican. Crist joined the Democratic Party in 2012. During...
Liz Cheney is considering a presidential run to stop Trump after losing her House seat
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is laying out her future political plans, including a possible run against Donald Trump in 2024, after conceding defeat in the primary election for her House seat. Her loss on Tuesday followed unyielding criticism since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol of the former president and his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
Washington Examiner
Anti-Trump messaging wins out in New York Democratic primaries
NEW YORK — While former President Donald Trump's influence over Republican primary elections is well-documented, his presence also dominated New York's Democratic primaries, with anti-Trump sentiment the hallmark of several winning campaigns at the expense of others' focus on more local issues. Two of the most high-profile faces of...
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
Comments / 0