Florida State

POLITICO

Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Daily Mail

Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'

Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Washington Examiner

Anti-Trump messaging wins out in New York Democratic primaries

NEW YORK — While former President Donald Trump's influence over Republican primary elections is well-documented, his presence also dominated New York's Democratic primaries, with anti-Trump sentiment the hallmark of several winning campaigns at the expense of others' focus on more local issues. Two of the most high-profile faces of...
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
