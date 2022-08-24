ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 25, 2022

James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6

UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday. Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top. Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Eric Hill
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
getthecoast.com

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election

It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

James "Eddie" Sims officially resigns after third time as Bonifay mayor

Bonifay Mayor James “Eddie” Sims handed in his official resignation letter to the City of Bonifay Thursday. A copy of the letter was disseminated at a city council special meeting held Thursday evening, and the council unanimously approved the acceptance of the resignation. “Over the past several months...
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local
floridapolitics.com

Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8

The seat opened up when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election. “I’m definitely elated and excited...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mistrial in Genene Hall trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Panama City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJHG-TV

WestRock Paper Mill property for sale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Liberty County shuts out Vernon in home opener

BRISTOl, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County football team shut out Vernon 21-0 at home on Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will host Bozeman on Friday, September 2. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-1 and will host Franklin County on Friday, September.
VERNON, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy