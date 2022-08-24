ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 1

ecbpublishing.com

Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary

Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8

The seat opened up when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election. “I’m definitely elated and excited...
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WTVM

PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
WCTV

Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable

LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Removal of Exit 11 bridge in Lowndes County scheduled for August 29

The removal of a bridge in Lowndes County is expected to impact I-75 traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange. The removal of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

