A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
ecbpublishing.com
Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary
Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
floridapolitics.com
Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8
The seat opened up when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election. “I’m definitely elated and excited...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
floridapolitics.com
John Dailey, Kristin Dozier head to runoff in Tallahassee Mayor race
Dailey and Dozier have traded barbs in the weeks leading up to the Primary. Tallahassee voters will have a few more months to decide whether to keep Mayor John Dailey in office or replace him with Kristin Dozier. The race will go to a runoff on the Nov. 8 General...
DeSantis calls Florida Cabinet meeting on primary day
As voters headed to the polls across Florida Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet members held their first meeting since March at the Capitol.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
Ron DeSantis Announces $3.8 Million to Help North Florida With Hazard Mitigation Projects
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $3.8 million to Bay County, Chipola College, the city of Cottondale, and the town of Havana for hazard mitigation projects. These projects will construct, rehabilitate, and expand critical infrastructure to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County, on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
wfxl.com
Removal of Exit 11 bridge in Lowndes County scheduled for August 29
The removal of a bridge in Lowndes County is expected to impact I-75 traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange. The removal of...
Man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder of Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s deputy
A man was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement official in Gadsden County and other offenses.
WCTV
FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
wtxl.com
Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
