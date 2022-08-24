ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

WISN

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in Racine near State and Prospect

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police responded to a shooting Friday at 02:30 a.m. near State and Prospect streets. Racine Police say four of the victims are men and one female. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee because of the extent of their injuries. Witness Macrina...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
WISN

Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning. Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers. The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
WISN

Community helping 100 fire victims left homeless

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer is coming together to help an estimated 75 children left homeless in an apartment fire Saturday. Lightning is suspected of sparking the fire that damaged more than 40 units. Everyone was safely evacuated from the River Place Apartments near Green Bay Road and County Line, though one firefighter did have minor injuries.
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Doors Open Milwaukee back in person this year

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and will be in-person. More than 100 locations around the city will be showcased, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee's neighborhoods. New sites this year include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Listen to the sounds of Nat King Cole at Milwaukee Rep

The theater opens the season with "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole." McGaha joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what makes bringing the sounds of the iconic jazz artist to the stage so special. "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole" runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 6.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters

GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
GREENDALE, WI
WISN

Mexican Fiesta this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy the sounds and tastes of Mexican culture this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront. Mexican Fiesta runs noon to midnight Friday through Sunday at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. Tickets are $18 presale price and $2 at the gate. Children 8 years old and under enter free with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

