WISN
WATCH Waukesha parade suspect yell at judge and be escorted out of court
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks went from sleeping in his hearing Friday to outbursts, yelling at Judge Jennifer Dorow and Sheriff's Deputies. Brooks made comments about politics and told deputies to keep their hands off him. The Judge said she would not tolerate the outburst, which could result in...
WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
WISN
Officer wounded, suspect dead: man's close encounter with suspect in home
MILWAUKEE — Asuspect is dead and a Milwaukee police officer is injured following a foot chase on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the suspect shot himself. When police went to stabilize him, the suspect's gun discharged, injuring an officer. The officer is expected to survive. Joe Knox told WISN...
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
WISN
Five people shot in Racine near State and Prospect
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police responded to a shooting Friday at 02:30 a.m. near State and Prospect streets. Racine Police say four of the victims are men and one female. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee because of the extent of their injuries. Witness Macrina...
WISN
Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes reopen, safe with $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools stolen
MILWAUKEE — A safe, containing $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools, was among the items stolen during a break-in this week at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes. The popular tourist site also suffered about $2,000 in damage. "In terms of the damage done, yes, there was facility damage and a...
WISN
Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
WISN
Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others
MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
WISN
'I wish I'd just stopped the car': driver remembers moment teen fell from moving Jeep window
MILWAUKEE — A teen who was driving when her friend fell out of her moving vehicle is speaking about the fatal incident. Five days ago, Brianna Wandsnider watched her friend, Lynette Trinkle die, falling out of her jeep window. "Literally, every night I close my eyes and I picture...
WISN
Former Milwaukee alderwoman sentenced for embezzling from her campaign fund
MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee alderwoman was sentenced Thursday for embezzling from her campaign fund. Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. In court Thursday, Lewis apologized but maintained the case was a result of bad recordkeeping. "An unequivocal bad judgment and bad...
WISN
Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning. Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers. The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house...
WISN
Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
WISN
Veterans and families restore Milwaukee County War Memorial Friday
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of veterans and American Legion family members spent Friday morning restoring parts of the Milwaukee County War Memorial. It's been 12 years since some of the statues were restored. The fresh look comes just before thousands of American Legion members from across the globe flock to...
WISN
Community helping 100 fire victims left homeless
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer is coming together to help an estimated 75 children left homeless in an apartment fire Saturday. Lightning is suspected of sparking the fire that damaged more than 40 units. Everyone was safely evacuated from the River Place Apartments near Green Bay Road and County Line, though one firefighter did have minor injuries.
WISN
Doors Open Milwaukee back in person this year
MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and will be in-person. More than 100 locations around the city will be showcased, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee's neighborhoods. New sites this year include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu...
WISN
Listen to the sounds of Nat King Cole at Milwaukee Rep
The theater opens the season with "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole." McGaha joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what makes bringing the sounds of the iconic jazz artist to the stage so special. "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole" runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 6.
WISN
The teacher shortage in America is in crisis. In Milwaukee Public Schools there are more than 200 open positions.
MILWAUKEE — The teacher shortage in America is in crisis. In Milwaukee Public Schools there are more than 200 open positions.
WISN
'It has been very exciting and very challenging,' Tom Barrett says of role as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE — For almost 18 years, Tom Barrett led the city of Milwaukee, but he resigned his post as mayor at the end of last year for a presidential appointment – U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. He returned to Milwaukee this past week for a family wedding. And while...
WISN
Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters
GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
WISN
Mexican Fiesta this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront
MILWAUKEE — Enjoy the sounds and tastes of Mexican culture this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront. Mexican Fiesta runs noon to midnight Friday through Sunday at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. Tickets are $18 presale price and $2 at the gate. Children 8 years old and under enter free with...
