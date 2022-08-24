Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action on Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after a 4-0 loss to the Brewers last night and will be going for their 5th win in seven games tonight. Meanwhile, the Brewers will look to continue the momentum on the road as they look for their fourth win in their last six tonight.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Tuesday, August 23

Tuesday, August 23 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers (+125) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-155)

O/U: 6.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.