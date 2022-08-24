ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action on Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after a 4-0 loss to the Brewers last night and will be going for their 5th win in seven games tonight. Meanwhile, the Brewers will look to continue the momentum on the road as they look for their fourth win in their last six tonight.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • When: Tuesday, August 23
  • Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers (+125) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-155)

O/U: 6.5

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
