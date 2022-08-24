Read full article on original website
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Meet the Democratic candidate trying to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert
On the heels of a slim victory in the Democratic primary, Adam Frisch is preparing to explain to Colorado — and the nation — why he thinks his candidacy for the state’s 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is worth paying attention to. “We think...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
‘He’s a wannabe dictator’: Democrat has DeSantis in his sights in Florida primary
Charlie Crist, a former Republican, is campaigning for governor by warning about the dangers of Ron DeSantis and the far right
Jewish Democrats in Florida slam Ron DeSantis for campaigning with Doug Mastriano, Republican who praised founder of far-right platform Gab
Jewish Democrats in Florida on Thursday called for Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull out of a rally with Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick wins Democratic congressional primary over Holness, Omphroy
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated primary challengers Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy on Tuesday, likely paving the way for her to maintain her seat in Congress and earn her first full term after winning a special election earlier this year.
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint,...
Gantt upsets incumbent James Bush III in state House District 109
The results were mixed Tuesday in two of the most closely watched state House races in Miami-Dade County, as incumbent Democratic state Rep. Dotie Joseph soundly defeated for the third time rival Roy Hardemon while newcomer Ashley Gantt narrowly beat incumbent state Rep. James Bush, Democrat from Opa-locka.
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs
Some of the final pieces of the midterm puzzle came into focus as Tuesday primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma locked in key parts of the November election slate.
Florida’s Cuban-American lieutenant governor sells out her heritage for anti-immigrant votes | Opinion
Dear Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez,
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Crist trounces Fried in Democratic primary, setting up showdown with Gov. DeSantis
Former governor Charlie Crist will challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November’s general election.
