floridapolitics.com
Democrats come together at unity celebration — even a second-place finisher
Negative ads against each other ended, rivals Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist came together for party unity and Val Demings provided a high point. With a bruising Primary season just two days gone, Democrats came together in Florida’s bluest congressional district Thursday to rally for unity behind the party’s November ticket.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
floridapolitics.com
Florida for All celebrates Primary victories of endorsees, blasts Ron DeSantis’ ‘divisive agenda’
‘Now we fix our focus on turning out voters from now until November to get the change we all need and deserve.’. A conglomeration of grassroots organizations running under the unified name Florida for All is taking a victory lap after several of its Democratic endorsees scored wins in the Primary Election.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist raises $1M in first 24 hours as Democratic nominee
Attention now turn to the expensive task of unseating Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million in his first 24 hours as the official Democratic nominee for Governor. The St. Petersburg Democrat’s campaign announced the seven-figure haul to Florida Politics. The burst in funding came a day after...
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills
Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election
Crist heads into the General Election at a severe cash disadvantage. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held off a challenge from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s Primary, winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Unofficial results from the Florida Division of Elections showed Crist won 60% of the vote to Fried’s 35%. Crist will now face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 General Election.
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
floridapolitics.com
Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away
Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
floridapolitics.com
Chamber leader Tiffany Esposito wins GOP Primary in HD 77
The newly minted GOP nominee becomes the frontrunner to represent the Lehigh Acres district. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito secured the Republican nomination in state House District 77. She defeated Fox Business pundit Ford O’Connell. With all precincts fully reported, Esposito dominated with 8,756 votes, 70.68% of all cast,...
10NEWS
Florida congressional races: See results for Tampa Bay-area districts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons. Five Republican candidates...
floridapolitics.com
Which Florida races are heading for a recount?
For most Florida campaigns, the Primary ended on Tuesday evening — but not all of them. In contests across the state, the process of getting out every vote was met with near identical vigor and intensity, and as a result outcomes remain uncertain until mandatory recounts take place. What’s...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-backed Kiyan Michael emerges from three-way GOP brawl in HD 16
Establishment pols fall to the Governor's pick. The newly created House District 16 seat in eastern Duval County started out as an “east versus west” battle between Chet Stokes and Lake Ray. But when it came down to it, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 11th-hour endorsement for political outsider Kiyan...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Mooney narrowly leads Republican Primary challenger, faces Adam Gentle in General Election
She faces Democratic lawyer Adam Gentle in the General Election. Islamorada Rep. Jim Mooney appears to have narrowly avoided losing his seat Tuesday, when he secured just 43 more votes than his closest Republican Primary challenger. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all 99 precincts reporting Tuesday’s unofficial...
floridapolitics.com
Cory Mills wins contentious CD 7 Republican Primary
Mills emerges as heavy favorite to flip CD 7 to Republicans in November election. In a Republican Primary Election likely to pick the next Representative of Florida’s 7th Congressional District, Cory Mills has won the nomination, ending what had been a heated, eight-candidate battle. With partial returns, Mills had...
floridapolitics.com
Scotty Moore wins CD 9 Republican Primary as Central Florida congressional races form
General Election contests set in CD 6, CD 8 and CD 9 in Central Florida. Businessman and former Christian missionary Scotty Moore has won the Republican Primary Election for the chance to take on three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in Florida’s 9th Congressional District. Moore easily defeated Jose...
floridapolitics.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
