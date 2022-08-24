ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Democrats come together at unity celebration — even a second-place finisher

Negative ads against each other ended, rivals Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist came together for party unity and Val Demings provided a high point. With a bruising Primary season just two days gone, Democrats came together in Florida’s bluest congressional district Thursday to rally for unity behind the party’s November ticket.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises $1M in first 24 hours as Democratic nominee

Attention now turn to the expensive task of unseating Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million in his first 24 hours as the official Democratic nominee for Governor. The St. Petersburg Democrat’s campaign announced the seven-figure haul to Florida Politics. The burst in funding came a day after...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurel Lee
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jackie Toledo
Person
Donald Trump
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election

Crist heads into the General Election at a severe cash disadvantage. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held off a challenge from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s Primary, winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Unofficial results from the Florida Division of Elections showed Crist won 60% of the vote to Fried’s 35%. Crist will now face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 General Election.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Florida Senate#Republicans#Gop
floridapolitics.com

Chamber leader Tiffany Esposito wins GOP Primary in HD 77

The newly minted GOP nominee becomes the frontrunner to represent the Lehigh Acres district. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito secured the Republican nomination in state House District 77. She defeated Fox Business pundit Ford O’Connell. With all precincts fully reported, Esposito dominated with 8,756 votes, 70.68% of all cast,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Which Florida races are heading for a recount?

For most Florida campaigns, the Primary ended on Tuesday evening — but not all of them. In contests across the state, the process of getting out every vote was met with near identical vigor and intensity, and as a result outcomes remain uncertain until mandatory recounts take place. What’s...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Greece
floridapolitics.com

Cory Mills wins contentious CD 7 Republican Primary

Mills emerges as heavy favorite to flip CD 7 to Republicans in November election. In a Republican Primary Election likely to pick the next Representative of Florida’s 7th Congressional District, Cory Mills has won the nomination, ending what had been a heated, eight-candidate battle. With partial returns, Mills had...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy