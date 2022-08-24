Read full article on original website
2 waterspouts form off Pensacola Beach Wednesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer video submitted to WKRG shows two more waterspouts that formed near Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach Wednesday. This is one of many dramatic waterspouts that have spun up along the Gulf Coast this month. These waterspouts coincided with heavy, persistent rains falling across the area, and that heavy rain has […]
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
TROPICS: Three Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking three possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
Good chance of storms later today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
No sign of rain letting up soon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wet weather pattern continues on the Gulf Coast, and unfortunately there’s no sign that it’s going to be letting up. Rain coverage will be at 80% today, and that will keep highs in the mid 80s. The Low that has been parked to the west of us will dissipate, but there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to warrant high coverage of rain and storms through the weekend and into next week. Rain coverage after today will still be in the 50-70% range so keep the rain gear close by. Highs will be close to 90 by the end of the weekend.
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
Local photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach
When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook Tuesday afternoon about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they captured...
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
The Pensacola Bay Horseshoe Crab Hunt 2022
This is an amazing animal – the horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus). A relic of an age before the dinosaurs, they have been plowing the sediments of our marine and estuarine waters for over 400 million years. They are thick armored tanks, shaped like horseshoes with a long spikey tail...
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
Heavy rain continues
(WALA) - Rain is the word in the forecast, unfortunately, with above average rainfall expected over the next seven days. We saw quite a bit of flooding around Grand Bay and Bayou La Batre today. Many places saw over 8 inches of rain in less than six hours. We expect...
Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
Local litter traps and litter crews working overtime due to constant rainfall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It seems like the rain is winning these days, but local litter traps are fighting back. Heavy rainfall is causing major overflows. Litter traps like the ones on Dog River and Eslava Creek are catching the loose garbage. Mobile has experienced downpours every day this week......
LIST: Sand locations in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties for heavy rain
Sand is available for residents in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County ahead of potential flooding from heavy rain. Much of the Northwest Florida area is under a Flood Watch Thursday. Here are the locations for sand in Escambia County on a first-come, first-serve basis:. Baars Field Athletic Park -...
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope
UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing a short segment of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs after rain compromised an underground culvert. The closure will affect about a half-mile stretch between Parker Road and Veterans Drive on U.S. 98. Crews expect repairs to take...
