ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 4

CindyRed
3d ago

Elected the same of what we already have. They all claim they are for the people but last 20 years they are all about themselves.

Reply
3
Related
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus roads are in state of disrepair

How come almost every road entering Citrus County from the surrounding counties are in great shape and road sides are kept up? As soon as you enter Citrus County our roads are in disrepair and roadsides are not well maintained. Areas of Citrus County that are getting new roads like...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Blaise Ingoglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Cove Pub#The County Commission#Republicans#Senate
Citrus County Chronicle

Affordable housing project proposed for Homosassa

Of all the concerns Citrus County residents have for their community and its most critical needs, affordable housing tops the list. It supersedes health care, food security, reliable transportation, access and knowledge of public services, and being able to pay for basics of living.
HOMOSASSA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter Springs Park hours, Riverwalk focuses of Crystal River City Council meeting

A handful of locals urged Crystal River City Council to restore the original hours for Hunter Springs Park. Marina Veiler, a city resident, told council members at their meeting the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 24, she has a petition signed by almost 500 city and Citrus County citizens who want city leaders to reinstate the park’s hours of sunup to sundown.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy