Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
abc27.com
Wanted Shippensburg man found by State Police
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were looking for a man, who was possibly armed, in the Shippensburg borough near Roxbury Treatment Center, located at 601 Roxbury Road in Shippensburg on Aug. 26. According to Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer, police were searching for...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
One dead after a two-vehicle in crash Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg during the late evening hours of Friday, Aug. 26. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 10 p.m. officers responded to South Cameron and Shanois Streets for report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims suffering various injuries, and one adult that was pronounced dead at the scene.
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Coroner called to Adams County crash
BERWICK TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to a crash in Berwick Township, Adams County. According to the Adams County 911 Dispatch website, crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Green Springs Road and Abbotstown Pike. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Route 11 reopens after Cumberland County fire
Route 11 has reopened in East Pennsboro Township after an early-morning fire, traffic maps show. The highway was shut down from about 6:45 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. while firefighters worked on extinguishing a garage fire in the 1000 block of North Second Street, according to dispatch reports. Route 11 is...
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Comments / 1