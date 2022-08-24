Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Hesston Swathers
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Hesston football is coming off back-to-back seasons with 4-5 records. This year they believe they have what it takes to make it further in the postseason. “I think we were better than our record really showed,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Colton...
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Andover Central
ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - There are questions aplenty for an Andover Central team coming off a 4A championship game appearance, as the Jags must replace eight starters on each side of the ball. Andover Central went 11-2 in Derek Tuttle’s third season, falling to St. James in the...
catchitkansas.com
CIK Season Previews: Top heavy Class 4A adds Aquinas to the mix
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Graduations make the prep football landscape an ever changing one. So, too, do classification changes. This year Class 4A picks up just two new teams, but one of those teams is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints have made the Class 5A semifinals for the past eight seasons, reaching the championship game three times and winning it all in 2018. Aquinas will now be the team to beat in Class 4A.
WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Getting closer to the rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, and much needed moisture will fall in most of the state. However, it won’t be the amounts most of you are hoping for and the drought will continue beyond the weekend. Friday still...
Wichita State men’s basketball freshman removed from team, enters transfer portal
It marks the second straight August that a player has left the program before playing a single game in a Shockers uniform.
olioiniowa.com
20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas
Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
‘A North Star’: Gail Finney, Wichita native and state representative, dies at 63
Gail Finney, the longtime Kansas state representative of Wichita’s District 84, died on Aug. 20. She was 63 years old. Finney had recently undergone a kidney transplant in her fight against lupus, an autoimmune disease. Her husband, Jerrold Finney Sr., said her body rejected the new kidney. A native...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koamnewsnow.com
Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair
Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
kcur.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
erienewsnow.com
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
KSN.com
Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour
It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.
Intrust Bank Arena: Morgan Wallen concert sold out
Intrust Bank Arena says the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, is sold out.
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Boots and Bling a success
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
KWCH.com
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
Comments / 0