Wichita, KS

catchitkansas.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Hesston Swathers

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Hesston football is coming off back-to-back seasons with 4-5 records. This year they believe they have what it takes to make it further in the postseason. “I think we were better than our record really showed,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Colton...
HESSTON, KS
catchitkansas.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Andover Central

ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - There are questions aplenty for an Andover Central team coming off a 4A championship game appearance, as the Jags must replace eight starters on each side of the ball. Andover Central went 11-2 in Derek Tuttle’s third season, falling to St. James in the...
ANDOVER, KS
catchitkansas.com

CIK Season Previews: Top heavy Class 4A adds Aquinas to the mix

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Graduations make the prep football landscape an ever changing one. So, too, do classification changes. This year Class 4A picks up just two new teams, but one of those teams is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints have made the Class 5A semifinals for the past eight seasons, reaching the championship game three times and winning it all in 2018. Aquinas will now be the team to beat in Class 4A.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Getting closer to the rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, and much needed moisture will fall in most of the state. However, it won’t be the amounts most of you are hoping for and the drought will continue beyond the weekend. Friday still...
KANSAS STATE
olioiniowa.com

20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas

Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair

Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
kcur.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KANSAS STATE
erienewsnow.com

JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas

Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour

It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Boots and Bling a success

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
KWCH.com

Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KANSAS STATE

