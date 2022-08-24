WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Graduations make the prep football landscape an ever changing one. So, too, do classification changes. This year Class 4A picks up just two new teams, but one of those teams is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints have made the Class 5A semifinals for the past eight seasons, reaching the championship game three times and winning it all in 2018. Aquinas will now be the team to beat in Class 4A.

