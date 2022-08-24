Roger Carpenter 84, of Mount Vernon, passed away on August 18, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family. Roger was born in Mansfield to Frederick and Mary on May 5, 1938. Roger graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Roger worked at Continental Can for 43 years. He was a veteran of the Navy where he served on the USS Kretchmer. Roger was a member of the Fredericktown Church of Christ. He enjoyed many things like vacationing in his motor home, helping family, dressing up as Santa Claus, listening to county music, and dancing.

