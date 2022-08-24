ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Knox Pages

Samuel J. Collins

Samuel J. Collins Jr., age 63, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home in Mount Vernon. He was born on April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon, Ohio the son of Samuel Collins and Dorothy (Brooks) Collins Gallagher. Friends may call on...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Food for the hungry opens major grant application

MOUNT VERNON — The Food For The Hungry board has announced the opening of its major grant application. Organizations may request funds for projects and programs more than $10,000 through Sep. 10. Applications and guidelines are available at www.foodforthehungrycares.org.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mary K Freeman

Mary Kathryn Freeman, 81, of Mount Vernon, died August 23, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon. Mary was born January 27 1941 in Richmond Virginia to Clarence and Helen (Smith) Stacey. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Roger Carpenter

Roger Carpenter 84, of Mount Vernon, passed away on August 18, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family. Roger was born in Mansfield to Frederick and Mary on May 5, 1938. Roger graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Roger worked at Continental Can for 43 years. He was a veteran of the Navy where he served on the USS Kretchmer. Roger was a member of the Fredericktown Church of Christ. He enjoyed many things like vacationing in his motor home, helping family, dressing up as Santa Claus, listening to county music, and dancing.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

