Knox Pages
Mount Vernon's Armed Women of America recruiting Richland County women
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon's Armed Women of America chapter, a female-centered self-defense group, is recruiting after hearing of interest from Richland County women. The Mount Vernon chapter is having a meet-and-greet Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Brumby's Pizzeria and Coffeehouse from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Bellville.
Knox Pages
Samuel J. Collins
Samuel J. Collins Jr., age 63, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home in Mount Vernon. He was born on April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon, Ohio the son of Samuel Collins and Dorothy (Brooks) Collins Gallagher. Friends may call on...
Knox Pages
24 defendants found guilty, 2 sentenced this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 22 defendants guilty and sentenced two more after court trials, arraignments and hearings were conducted this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. AUG. 24.
Knox Pages
Why is there an increase in officer-involved shooting investigations in Ohio?
MOUNT VERNON — The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading probes into two Knox County fatal shooting cases involving law enforcement. Both incidents took place in the past week. This scenario has played out locally against the backdrop of a statewide increase among BCI investigations.
Knox Pages
Food for the hungry opens major grant application
MOUNT VERNON — The Food For The Hungry board has announced the opening of its major grant application. Organizations may request funds for projects and programs more than $10,000 through Sep. 10. Applications and guidelines are available at www.foodforthehungrycares.org.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon City Council revives idea of switching parking on Burgess, Hamtramck streets
MOUNT VERNON — While no one argues that Burgess and Hamtramck streets need totally rebuilt, the huge price tag to fix them — $25 million in today's dollars for the bricks alone — means the city has to do it in phases.
Knox Pages
Mary K Freeman
Mary Kathryn Freeman, 81, of Mount Vernon, died August 23, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon. Mary was born January 27 1941 in Richmond Virginia to Clarence and Helen (Smith) Stacey. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Knox Pages
September First Friday Celebrates Back to School With the Help of Local Education Institutions
MOUNT VERNON — The First Friday season comes to a close at September First Friday. Experience Mount Vernon invites community members and visitors alike to the beautiful Central Business District of Mount Vernon for the Back to School Celebration to kick off the school year. Great food, live music...
Knox Pages
Roger Carpenter
Roger Carpenter 84, of Mount Vernon, passed away on August 18, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family. Roger was born in Mansfield to Frederick and Mary on May 5, 1938. Roger graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Roger worked at Continental Can for 43 years. He was a veteran of the Navy where he served on the USS Kretchmer. Roger was a member of the Fredericktown Church of Christ. He enjoyed many things like vacationing in his motor home, helping family, dressing up as Santa Claus, listening to county music, and dancing.
Knox Pages
How one church is giving to the O'Rourke family after fatal crash
MOUNT VERNON — After a fatal crash two weeks ago that left a mother dead, and a father and two children severely injured, people have asked How can we help?. One church answered the call -- the Apostolic Christian Church, located at 1635 Old Delaware Rd.
Knox Pages
Bullseye: Summit Axe Throwing opens in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Josh Kirby had never thrown an axe. He wasn't even sure how much fun it would be -- then he threw one. "It's honestly a blast," Kirby said.
