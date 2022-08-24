Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to claim $1,000 debt relief payments is just three weeks away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit worth up to $1,000 is fast-approaching. Eligible residents have until Sept. 15 to apply for the credit, which is aimed at easing the financial toll of going to college. To qualify, applicants must have filed their 2022 Maryland state income taxes and have amassed a student loan of at least $20,000 while maintaining $5,000 or more in unpaid debt.
Baltimore Times
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15 More than 40,000 students, graduates have received credit since 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given...
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
Ocean City Today
Gov. Hogan addresses rising housing prices
(Aug. 26, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from...
WSET
How does Biden's student loan plan measure up to average Virginia college debt?
(WSET) — President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is one many Americans have been waiting for. For Virginia college graduates, sometimes the burden of student loans can be steep. According to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019-2020, over half (55%) of Virginia college...
Approximately 74K West Virginians will be student debt free after Biden’s cancellation
President Joe Biden announced that $10,000 in student debt will be canceled for Americans who make less than $125,000 annually on Wednesday, leaving a large percentage of West Virginia students debt free.
WTOP
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Republicans in the House...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP
Md.’s Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M
BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million. News outlets report that the sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday. Maryland regulators will have to sign off...
Judge Rules COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For D.C. Government Workers Is Unlawful
A D.C. judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser can no longer require that D.C. government employees get a COVID-19 vaccine, unraveling a mandate that applied to the city’s workforce of more than 30,000. In a ruling on a lawsuit against vaccine mandate brought by the D.C. Police Union...
LAW・
NBC12
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by...
Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules
WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
WUSA
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
