The deadline for Marylanders to claim the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit worth up to $1,000 is fast-approaching. Eligible residents have until Sept. 15 to apply for the credit, which is aimed at easing the financial toll of going to college. To qualify, applicants must have filed their 2022 Maryland state income taxes and have amassed a student loan of at least $20,000 while maintaining $5,000 or more in unpaid debt.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO