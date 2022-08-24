Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new tool to keep residents and visitors safe during an emergency and even for day-to-day notifications. Back in April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for a new mass communication system.
WMBF
Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
WMBF
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach city councilman is at the center of a lawsuit involving wages and tips paid at his restaurant. Councilman Mike Chestnut is the owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food. Evangeline Pointer, who was an employee at Big Mike’s restaurant from March...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Coastal Observer
Rural route for cyclists raises doubts on priorities
It will cost $2.1 million a mile to build a multi-use path and related facilities along 23 miles of roads in the western part of Georgetown County, according to a feasibility study presented to County Council this week. “This is not just a transportation project. This is a recreation and...
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get’s some fresh produce and products right in your backyard from your neighbors. The Waccamaw Market Cooperative offers just that by providing a place where people comfortably gather and meet. They have locations from Surfside all the way to North Myrtle Beach. Come along...
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
wpde.com
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
WMBF
Proposals for new housing project at River Oaks Golf Club leave residents uneasy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 500 new single-family homes could be built on the last 18 holes of the 27-hole River Oaks Golf Club. A proposal for rezoning the golf course is making many residents worry about a possible closure of the course. Brigette Curto, a current resident, said...
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WMBF
Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
Comments / 0