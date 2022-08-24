ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?

Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End

Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
Spoke Shop riding high for Ales For Trails

Get your ride on for Ales For Trails at the Spoke Shop Friday night!. One of Billings’ most exciting and fun events is coming up soon and we want to celebrate Ales For Trails early! Join the epic fun at the Spoke Shop Friday, August 26th for an awesome BBQ and the chance to buy your Ales For Trails tickets at a discount.
Billings Chick-Fil-A restaurant set to open on time

Chick-Fil-A fans, you can see your fav restaurant coming to life on Billings West End. The walls are up! The opening is set for October and everything looks well to be in time for the restaurant chains opening. The new Chick-Fil-A takes up most of the lot near Plant Fitness...
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area

AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
