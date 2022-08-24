ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

NBC Connecticut

Danbury Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Waterbury

A Danbury man has died after the tow truck he was driving hit a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Waterbury Thursday night, according to state police. State police said Zachary James Carlson, 20, of Danbury, hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by a Worcester, Massachusetts man on I-84 West around 8:24 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Swim Area at Quaddick State Park in Thompson Closed

The swimming area at Quaddick State Park in Thompson is closed due to water quality. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the water will be retested today and the results are expected tomorrow. The Mashamoquet Brook State Park swim area in Pomfret is closed for the 2022...
THOMPSON, CT

