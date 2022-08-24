ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Rob Fahey is a real champion: Meet the man with his eyes on the prize... the 'real tennis' star who has won 26 world titles

By Ryan Hooper
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He may be the greatest sportsman you've never heard of. For Rob Fahey's achievements put Roger Federer and Usain Bolt in the shade.

The 54-year-old will seek his 27th world title in 29 years next month. But Fahey's exploits have gone unnoticed because few have heard of his sport, real tennis.

Unlike the lawn variety, it is centuries old and played indoors with a hard ball, on a court with shed-like protuberances known as penthouses.

Henry VIII was a devotee. Fahey, from Reading, is not the only champion in the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g75Fo_0hSk4RnK00
The greatest couple in world sporting history? 54-year-old Rob Fahey will seek his 27th world title in 29 years next month while wife Claire, 31, pictured with him, has ten world titles

Wife Claire, 31, pictured with him, has ten world titles. Having had a hip replacement last year, Fahey will retire after September's world championships in Essex.

If he wins, he will earn around £35,000 – Wimbledon champions get £2million.

'After all this time I'm pretty used to not getting the publicity,' he said.

'I've seen Rafa (Nadal) walk into Queen's Club and the circus it brings, and that would be testing for me. The exposure would be better for the sport but I am happy to live my life normally, to walk into a shop and not get the attention.'

Real Tennis has long battled with its reputation as an elitist sport, and has struggled to attract investment and interest.

The centuries-old sport's most famous player is arguably Henry VIII.

'He is not the kind of guy you look up to but he was a good athlete, by all accounts,' Fahey said.

'I think it's probably quite hard to top him when it comes to thinking of famous Real Tennis players.

'I will just stick to the one wife though.'

Claire Fahey, 31, his wife, boasts 11 years as women's Real Tennis champion and said they live a normal life with children Sophie, six, and Freddie, four, despite their sporting successes.

There are just a handful of Real Tennis courts in the UK.

The World Championships will be held from September 11 -15.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is handed a first-round tie against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the US Open as 23-time Grand Slam winner heads into her last ever tournament, while Raducanu faces Cornet and men's champion Medvedev takes on Kozlov

Serena Williams will begin her US Open swansong against Danka Kovinic, as she plays for the last time in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament. Williams returned to the court in June after a year-long absence from tennis, losing in the first round of...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Roger Federer
Daily Mail

Beverly Hills 90210 actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85 after battle with Alzheimer's disease: Co-star Ian Ziering leads tributes to the star who played owner of the Peach Pit in iconic show

Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age 85 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Thursday. His death was announced by his former costar, Ian Ziering, who also appeared on Fox's hit teen drama, following the recent deaths of two other members of the 90210 family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Tennis#Tennis Players#Eyes On The Prize
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'I tried and tried, but his heart stopped' Olympic gold cyclist Katie Archibald reveals she desperately battled to save dying partner mountain biker Rab Wardell, 37, after he 'suffered cardiac arrest as they lay in bed'

Olympian Katie Archibald, the partner of Scottish mountain bike champion Rab Wardell who died yesterday, shared how she desperately tried to resuscitate him. Mr Wardell, 37, had won a major championship just two days before he suffered a cardiac arrest while laying in bed next to Mrs Archibald. She broke...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder blasts Eddie Hearn for trying to make a fight between him and Anthony Joshua as 'insurance', with 'Bronze Bomber' insisting his purse demands have gone up after Usyk loss

Deontay Wilder has blasted Eddie Hearn for lacking confidence in Anthony Joshua, and trying to make a fight between the pair before the Oleksandr Usyk rematch had even taken place. The Alabama heavyweight thinks Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, reached out to his team as a contingency plan ahead...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mercedes have finally found a winning formula, insists Lewis Hamilton, as the seven-time world champion looks to end his longest barren run of 14 races without a win at the Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton embarks on the second half of the season with renewed belief he can maintain his unique record of registering a win in every year of his career. His first chance comes in the Ardennes forest at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix - and it is not beyond possibility that his wish could come true here, especially if Ferrari and Red Bull elect to take on new engines that would consign them to the back of the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Chess: Harry Grieve, 21, wins British championship as seven-year-old shines

The final round game which decided the 2022 British championship at Torquay turned out to be a 75-move epic which had everything. Its protagonists were both Cambridge students: Harry Grieve, 21, mathematics, and Matthew Wadsworth, 22, economics. They were colleagues in their university chess club, but went for each other with zestful imagination in one of the best ever championship deciders.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is 'given the silent treatment by the Glazers' after Britain's richest man declared his interest in buying Manchester United from much-maligned American owners, who have 'no interest in losing control of the club'

The Glazer family have reportedly not made contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe more than a week since the multi-billionaire announced his interest in buying Manchester United. Ratcliffe, who is worth an estimated £9.8billion, has made his willingness to open negotiations about purchasing United from the Glazers known. However, despite...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy