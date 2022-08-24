ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

University woes continue as 40,000 hopefuls are still stuck in Clearing waiting for a place

By Eleanor Harding
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Some 40,000 pupils are in Clearing for a university place five days after A-level results day.

DataHE said this was 'a good third higher than normal at this point'.

It is a record high since 2013, and only slightly lower than the 43,000 on results day, due to new pupils entering the system every day.

Ucas said 23,670 applicants had been placed via Clearing so far, with 25,000 courses available yesterday. The place squeeze is mostly down to a bulge in the population of 18-year-olds, and many students having missed their predicted grades.

The data has not changed as much as one would expect because new people are entering Clearing every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSyaV_0hSk4I6100
Ucas said 23,670 applicants had been placed via Clearing so far, with 25,000 courses available yesterday. The place squeeze is mostly down to a bulge in the population of 18-year-olds, and many students having missed their predicted grades

This might be because some people who were holding offers then lost them.

It can happen when a university agrees to keep a place open if there is a mistake on results day - for example, if a result is lost.

In addition, this year, BTec results have been late from one exam board, so many of those pupils would have been holding places.

Students can also enter Clearing late if they decide after a few days to decline their place - especially if the place they had was their insurance choice.

And many others simply decide days after results day to apply to university, having previously not considered it.

A proportion of the people in Clearing are still unsure about whether they want to attend university, and may abandon finding one altogether.

The statistics came two days before the release of GCSE results, which are also predicted to suffer a drop.

Heads' union ASCL (association of school and college leaders) warned yesterday the results are likely to be 'uneven' across different schools and areas, and reflect the 'turbulent circumstances' of the pandemic.

This may be true if some schools suffered worse Covid outbreaks than others, it said.

And ASCL also suggested in future years, the format of GCSE exams need to change from 'pen-and-paper' to computerised tests - which would still be supervised.

Ahead of the results being released, the Teach First charity published a new study showing destinations of past GCSE pupils.

It found deprived pupils are twice as likely as their richer peers to be unemployed five years after their GCSEs.

One third - 33 per cent - of poorer young people are not in sustained work or education five years after GCSEs, compared to 14 per cent of their wealthier peers.

Disadvantaged pupils are also more likely to end up unemployed than they are to go to university.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Feltwell Farm eviction 'heartbreaking' say tenants

Tenants of 11 houses on a farm recently bought by a food company are being evicted from their properties. The households at Feltwell Farm, in west Norfolk, have been told, by their new landlord Cranswick Country Foods, to leave by 16 October. One tenant said the order, which gave them...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Clearing#Gcse
MedicalXpress

Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems

Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Octogenarians should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life

One hour of walking per week is associated with greater longevity in people aged 85 years and above, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Regardless of age, adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity activity, or an equivalent combination. However, in adults, sedentary time tends to increase with age while the amount of physical activity declines.
FITNESS
BBC

Derby: Leaning tree to stay put despite safety concerns

A heavily slanted tree on a busy road in Derby must stay put - despite a plea to remove it over safety concerns. The horse chestnut tree, in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, is located near a Tesco Express store and petrol station. Premier Forecourts, representing the Tesco store, had called for...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Will Quince says schools must stay open five days a week despite rising energy bills

Will Quince has said that schools must stay open five days a week despite climbing energy costs this winter.Quince told Kay Burley that, according to the IFS, schools “should be able to manage within their existing budgets.”“We expect schools to be open five days a week, and over 70 per cent of schools already do a 32.5 hour week,” the minister said on Sky News.The minister added: “But I’m alive to the fact that energy costs are increasing at a significant rate … so, I keep a very watchful eye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More GCSE results: Schools minister says lower 2022 grades were ‘part of the plan’Liverpool shooting: Police pursue ‘very positive lines of inquiry’ in gunman searchGSCE results: Boris Johnson praises students’ ‘indefatigable hard work’
EDUCATION
The Guardian

‘The house was freezing’: life during blackouts of 1970s Britain

When Judy Young first saw the government’s response to concerns over power supplies could be potential blackouts this winter, her first thought was: “Thank God I haven’t got young children any more.”. On Tuesday, it was reported that under the government’s latest “reasonable worst case scenario” plan,...
U.K.
BBC

Bin strikes: The people using baths and hiring skips to store rubbish

Edinburgh residents have told how they have hired skips and even used bathtubs to store rubbish, as waste piles up during the city bin strike. Flat owners have been told to hold onto their rubbish rather than add bags to overflowing communal bins. Some have come up with unique ways...
U.K.
classicfm.com

Music GCSE student numbers plummet to lowest this century

As students across the UK receive their exam results, the JCQ documents the lowest number of music GCSE entries since their public records began. The number of students taking music GCSE across the UK in 2022 is at an all-time low. Since the start of Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ)...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Edinburgh residents are told to keep their rubbish inside and 'double bag dog mess to reduce smells' as bins overflow in the street while refuse workers continue 12-day strike

Edinburgh residents are being urged to keep rubbish inside their homes as waste piles high across the city, with refuse collectors continuing their 12-day strike in a bitter row over pay. Around 250 members of the Unite and GMB unions who work for the city council walked out on Thursday...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays

A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface. Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy