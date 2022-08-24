ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

wpde.com

Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities. James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to […]
MCCOLL, SC
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient takes control of Marion Co. Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, leads chase

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened after deputies responded to a disturbance there. During the disturbance, the patient took control of the vehicle and lead the sheriff’s […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
The Richmond Observer

POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. According to an incident report, officers met with a witness...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

