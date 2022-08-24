Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
Pregnant North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was […]
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
wpde.com
Man shocked by stun gun at Marlboro Co. Detention Center files lawsuit
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jarrell Johnson, 36, of Bennettsville has filed a lawsuit in federal court regarding his time in jail. Johnson has been at the Marlboro County Detention Center since May of 2020 when deputies arrested him on charges he beat his father with a baseball bat.
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
wpde.com
Vehicle damaged in shooting on Highway 31 at Robert Grissom exit; Police want answers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that they say took place on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit on Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 5:45 a.m. There are no known injuries associated with the incident; however, a...
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
WMBF
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities. James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to […]
Psychiatric patient takes control of Marion Co. Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, leads chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened after deputies responded to a disturbance there. During the disturbance, the patient took control of the vehicle and lead the sheriff’s […]
wpde.com
Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
'I would not hurt children': Myrtle Beach church childcare worker accused of abusing toddlers
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Authorities have accused the 33-year-old woman of mistreating two toddlers at a daycare operated by Ocean View Baptist Church. Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department...
POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. According to an incident report, officers met with a witness...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
