BOISE, Idaho — A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together. von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of...

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO