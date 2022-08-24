Read full article on original website
U of I students forced to live in motel rooms to start semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s the first week of classes at the University of Idaho, and while most students are settling into their new dorms, 88 students are being forced to make do with a hotel room. U of I residence halls are exceeding capacity, leaving the unlucky few...
KLEWTV
Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School
This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
KLEWTV
Meet Wayne the LWS working dog
For the past year-and-a-half, the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport has had a special tool in their Wildlife Management Plan. He is a 2-year-old Kali named Wayne, adopted by the airport's Deputy Director of Maintenance, Will Olson. More about Wayne from the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport:. Wayne...
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
KLEWTV
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
KLEWTV
Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen
Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
KHQ Right Now
Blankenship fire sparked by lightning in Asotin County near Clarkston
ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - State resources have been authorized for the Blankenship Fire burning in Asotin County near Clarkston. Firefighters say lightning started the fire Wednesday afternoon and it's already burning 200 acres. Right now, mostly farmland is burning so no evacuations are in place.
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
spotonidaho.com
Several arrests are made over the weekend in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests over the weekend. These include:...
Former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial
BOISE, Idaho — A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together. von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
