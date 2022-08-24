ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School

This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

Meet Wayne the LWS working dog

For the past year-and-a-half, the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport has had a special tool in their Wildlife Management Plan. He is a 2-year-old Kali named Wayne, adopted by the airport's Deputy Director of Maintenance, Will Olson. More about Wayne from the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport:. Wayne...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
KLEWTV

Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights

LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen

Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Volunteers#Backpacks#Charity#The Idaho Food Bank#The North Central Branch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop

The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy