ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii police dog that recovered more than $500K retires

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seven years of service and crime-busting, the Hawaii Police Department announced narcotics canine Rory has retired.

In 2015, the department acquired Rory when he was three years old from a California program that trains narcotics canines.

The floppy eared springer spaniel has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.

“To an uneducated eye, Rory does not look like your typical narcotics police canine,” said Area II Vice Lt. Edwin Buyten. “He was one of our secret weapons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOcps_0hSk2xm200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajAYS_0hSk2xm200

During Rory’s tenure, he was instrumental in the recovery of:

  • 35 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Two pounds of heroin
  • Three pounds of cocaine
  • 20 pounds of marijuana
  • More than $500,000 United States currency

Buyten said Rory is now 10 years old and while he still has a lot of spunk, age and health were considerations in his retirement.

“We want him to have a good quality of life in his retirement,” said Buyten.

Rory retired on Aug. 5 and now enjoys his retirement living with the family of his most recent handler Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr.

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson. The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Police Dog#Heroin#Pets
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect indicted in fatal Chinatown shooting of pregnant woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Chinatown has been indicted on multiple counts, including murder, attempted murder and firearm charges. Tony Johnson, 58, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Alize Agresor-Ayala in the back of her head. He is being held without bail. Agresor-Ayala...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua charter school warns parents of alleged attempted abduction

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials at a Kailua school alerted parents about an alleged attempted kidnapping on Friday. Parents received a letter from officials at Kaohao Public Charter School, saying a student biking home was approached by two men in a white truck near Kailua Beach Park Friday afternoon.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A GoFundMe page has been started to support the paramedic critically injured in Wednesday night’s ambulance fire. Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson is being treated in the burn unit at Straub Medical Center. The GoFundMe was started by fellow paramedic Kea Smith. On Friday, city Emergency Services Director...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KITV.com

Attempted abductions have parents concerned about children's safety

HAWAII (KITV)- Thera was an attempted kidnapping on Friday. Parents received a letter from Ka'o-hao Public Charter School in Kailua saying a student biking home was approached by two men in a white truck near Kailua Beach Park. The student turned around and biked to a friend's house. The truck also tried to turn around but stopped after a bystander called the police. There's been no arrests at this time.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Prosecutor announces charges in deadly Malaekahana crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm, announced charges against the alleged driver in a deadly crash that killed two visitors near Gunstock Ranch on Monday. A grand jury brought two counts of manslaughter charges, one count each second degree assault and abuse against a family or household member against 27-year-old Brennen Canumay. According to […]
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy