Effective: 2022-08-27 16:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz County through 545 PM MST At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vicksburg Junction, or 40 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar and Wenden. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 46 and 70. US Highway 60 between mile markers 45 and 61, and near mile marker 63. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 46 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO