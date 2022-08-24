Effective: 2022-08-27 17:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected south of Colorado City east to Pipe Spring National Monument; along State Route 389. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following county, Mohave. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended. Minor flooding will continue in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaibab and Pipe Spring. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO