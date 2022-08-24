ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS.

There is no further information available at this time.

