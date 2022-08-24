Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’
Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a sexy black dress from Area.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
The List
