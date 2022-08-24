Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO