Mesa, AZ

12 News

'It didn't look like Pinball Alley at all': Part of Salt River shut down after debris, fast rapids from rainfall cause dangerous conditions

MESA, Ariz. — If you're planning on cooling off in the Salt River anytime soon, you may run into some rough and potentially dangerous waters. The Tonto National Forest said recent monsoon storms created a rockslide that flooded the river with debris. This has caused a section of the river known as Pinball Alley to completely change and shut down.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line

A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area rent prices may be leveling off, real estate expert says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Elysia Kehoe and Chris Olivera are like many renters, having a tough time finding an affordable place to live. “We’ve been looking about a month,” said Kehoe. “Prices are just going up constantly, and not by a little, they are going up $100 every other week.” But there may be some rental relief in sight.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on new 85-acre Frontier Family Park

PHOENIX — Construction on a new 85-acre community park in Queen Creek is underway after the town broke ground on Tuesday. Frontier Family Park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023 with a recreation and aquatic center slated to open in 2024, according to a press release.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

