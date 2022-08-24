Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include family fun
CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
momcollective.com
Guide to Sunflower Fields in Kansas City
Just before we transition to fall, the sunflower fields in Kansas City bloom and invite us to admire their beauty. Visiting a local sunflower field has become an annual tradition for many families. You can take photos of the flowers, photos of your family, and at some locations enjoy sunflower festivals and other fun activities.
Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down
More than a dozen people were stranded in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot for hours after their Greyhound bus broke down. The post Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
'Clear the Shelters' aims to help adopts animals in Kansas City area
Animal shelters in Kansas City are among those across the country partnering in an effort to "clear the shelters."
Kansas City firm selected as finalist in HGTV’s Designer of the Year Awards
Kansas City design firm McCroskey Interiors is vying to be HGTV's 2022 Designer of the Year after being named a finalist for a recent renovation.
mycouriertribune.com
Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies
Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September. The...
mycouriertribune.com
Fall kick-off planned for Tuesday
LIBERTY — It's a 10-year anniversary and the entire Blue Jay Nation is invited. The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KMBC.com
Woman asks for help from city officials for problem property along Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says a city dump truck came to clean up trash from a property just steps away from her house after contacting KMBC 9 Investigates for help. Deborah White emailed KMBC about a property along Truman road, saying she needed help, after hitting roadblocks with the property owner and city leaders.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
Amazon sortation center opens in Liberty
The 500,000-square-foot facility in the Liberty Commerce Center will be a Midwestern hub to help route packages throughout the country.
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 26 animals in Clinton County
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri announced Thursday that it rescued 26 animals, including five kittens, from what it described as “inhumane conditions” in Clinton County. Local law enforcement helped the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from a private residence in...
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
