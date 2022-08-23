ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

4 sex offenses reported over the weekend

By JOE DUHOWNIK Criminal Justice Editor
 5 days ago
Exponent File Photo

Four sex offenses were reported in the Greater Lafayette area over the weekend.

A sexual battery was reported to Purdue Police Friday evening. The alleged victim was walking back from the grocery store near the corner of West State Street and Martin Jischke Drive when the alleged suspect approached her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. The suspect offered to help her with her groceries, and when she declined, he reportedly groped her.

Three offenses were reported to Lafayette Police, according to LPD logs.

One offense allegedly took place Friday around 4 p.m. on South Creasy Lane. The alleged victim is a 31-year-old female.

Just hours later, a sexual harassment case was reported on Kinkaid Drive. The alleged victim is an 18-year-old male.

Two females, ages 30 and 31, reported an attempted sex offense Sunday evening on Hartford Street.

LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said he can’t give specific details about any of the three cases “unless we make an arrest or need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.”

No arrests were made.

The Exponent

The Exponent

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Exponent

The Exponent

