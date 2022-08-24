Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Board of Elections announces no-excuse early voting locations for Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While election day is still 10 weeks away, voters should be aware of their options for casting their ballot early. The Jefferson County Board of Elections has shared locations for in-person, no-excuse early voting in Jefferson County during the Primary Election. "Our office improved access to...
Wave 3
Kentucky politicians address crowd at annual state fair ham breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record amount of money is going to charity after the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair. It was also a chance for some big name politicians to take center stage. Sold at $5 million, Kelly and Joe Craft teamed up...
Wave 3
Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. “About three days at...
Wave 3
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital, ribbon cutting held in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health opened its new heart hospital Thursday afternoon after the program nearly ceased to exist three years ago. That’s when Jewish Hospital was in danger of closing. This hospital will focus on heart disease, which is a top killer of Kentuckians. But it also...
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
macaronikid.com
East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022
Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
kentuckytoday.com
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear celebrates Jeffersontown 12-U World Series champions in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was a celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol earlier Wednesday morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greeted Jeffersontown's 12-u Strike youth baseball team just a few weeks after they won the world championship. The team beat Mexico in the "Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Championship."
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
Wave 3
Louisville mayor signs resolution to get Muhammad Ali on USPS stamp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Progress continues on getting Louisville legend Muhammad Ali’s image on a United States Postal Service stamp. Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed a passed resolution from Metro Council on Wednesday in support of the postage stamp that would honor Ali’s life and legacy. Back in...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Wave 3
Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Wave 3
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
Wave 3
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS following bus stop shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a JCPS bus stop has filed a lawsuit against the school district. Attorneys for Sherita Smith, the mother of Tyree Smith, filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court against several JCPS officials, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Executive Administrator of Transportation Marcus Dobbs and Eastern High School Principal Dr. Heather Orman, among others.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
