Florida Primary 2022
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington that Vermont’s residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution. The Vermont law allows physicians to prescribe lethal medication to state residents with an incurable illness that is expected to kill them within six months. Bluestein said in an interview Thursday that she is not yet at the point where her life expectancy is less than six months, but that it is her third bout with cancer and she watched her mother die of the disease.
"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports. Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle...
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
Parents of Cassville School District students will have the ability to opt-in their children if they approve of corporal punishment. KYTV's Madison Horner reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
Five dogs fatally attack mail carrier after her truck breaks down in Florida
Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital on Monday night, Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said at a news conference on Tuesday. Putnam...
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada
Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Body found in Northern California reservoir is missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, autopsy confirms
A body that was found in a car in a Northern California reservoir on Sunday has been identified as Kiely Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday. The 16-year-old disappeared after going to a high school party in Truckee, California, on Aug. 6. On Monday, Nevada...
After car crash, Illinois woman's ambulance bill was 3 times higher than siblings' despite identical services
Last September, Peggy Dula was driving with her brother and sister when their car collided with a pickup truck. The Illinois resident, who recalled the crash and its aftermath on "CBS Mornings," said that she and her siblings were each transported separately from the site of the accident to the same nearby hospital. Dula was shocked when they received three very different bills — for identical ambulance rides.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
Van collides with light rail train in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are responding to a crash between a van and a light rail train in downtown St. Paul. The crash occurred early Thursday afternoon on 7th Place and Cedar Street. This is a developing story, so check back for more.
