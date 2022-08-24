ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

SLPS provides details on search for new superintendent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Kelvin Adams announced he will retire at the end of the year. Officials shared the timeline of the search. Right now, the district is preparing an application for potential candidates. All...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KMOV

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

(STACKER) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Sports
KMOV

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Surprise Squad helps community with back-to-school supplies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Parents, students and even teachers are looking for school supplies. And they’re feeling the inflation pinch. As schools across the Metro area return to the classroom, the KMOV Surprise Squad wanted to help ease some of the school supply crunch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

First Responders Giving Day

KMOV and HeroFund USA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area. You can watch live throughout the day on Wednesday, September 7th as we host an all-day telethon, raising money for local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. All funds raised will stay within the St. Louis area to provide funding for safety needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
KIRKWOOD, MO

