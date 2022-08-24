Read full article on original website
Related
agfax.com
Kentucky: Late Season Weed Escapes
Herbicide applications on full-season soybean have been wrapped up on most acres for several weeks now, and double crop applications will be wrapping up soon. Despite most herbicide applications being concluded, there are scattered fields with weeds such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth poking through the soybean canopy. Unfortunately, even...
agfax.com
Indiana: Fall Armyworm Outbreaks Possible In Late-Planted, Fall Crops
In recent weeks, fall armyworm infestations have been decimating some soybean and forage crops in Kentucky. The University of Kentucky Extension Entomologists, recently reported large FAW moth captures. This likely occurred in southern Indiana counties as well, although we have no reports of this to cite. Like a very similar...
agfax.com
Iowa Corn: Should You Apply a Late Season Fungicide for Tar Spot?
I continue to receive tar spot reports from across Iowa. Given the moisture we have had the past couple of weeks and the growth stage of the crop, this is not surprising. Tar spot development is favored by leaf moisture. As the growing season progresses, tar spot inoculum likely increases,...
agfax.com
Illinois Field Reports: Plenty of Pests, Late Season Diseases
Nick Seiter, Field Crops Entomology Specialist, University of Illinois. I conducted a survey along the northwestern border of Illinois (roughly Quincy to Galena) for the potentially invasive soybean gall midge; we didn’t find it, and have never observed it in Illinois, so that’s good news. What I did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agfax.com
Florida: Alachua County Designated Natural Disaster Area to Jan. Freeze
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Missouri: 6 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas to Drought
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Ohio Soybeans: Conditions Ripe for Disease, What to Watch For
In early August we recommended to start scouting fields for soybean diseases. At that time (two weeks ago), disease incidence across Ohio was very low to moderate. Conducive environmental conditions, however, are turning things around and more fields are developing disease symptoms. Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) We are finding fields...
agfax.com
Ohio: Corn Still at Vegetative Stages, Will It Safely Make It to Maturity?
Early wet conditions caused significant delays in planting dates across the state. Additional issues such as poor crop establishment also led to replanting in some areas. A tour of Ohio’s corn crop during the first half of August found that some corn fields were still in vegetative stages. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
agfax.com
Pennsylvania: Weed Seeds This Fall Means More Weeds Next Spring
Now is the time to think about controlling summer annual weeds prior to seed set in cropping situations where possible. Pre. venting seed production is important for driving down the weed seed bank and reducing the need for weed control inputs (i.e. herbicides). It is rather easy to prevent weed...
agfax.com
Ohio: Preharvest Herbicide Treatments for Weed Desiccation
There are plenty of fields with late season weed problems this year. Weeds that come through the crop canopy late may be small or spindly or sparse enough to be handled easily by a combine. Other fields can benefit from a preharvest herbicide treatment to kill/dissociate weeds, which makes harvesting easier and can reduce weed seed production and foreign matter in harvested grain.
Comments / 0