ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘There’s a lot of demand out there’: Inland Northwest housing market slows down

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1LHg_0hSjyJJ200

SPOKANE, Wash. — While other places in the country might be seeing somewhat of a housing crash, it’s not the case in the Inland Northwest. However, local realtors say the housing market is cooling off after a boom over the last couple of years.

Realtors say the demand is still high but they’re seeing a shift back to a normal market where bidding wars are less common and buyers have more time and choices.

There are currently about 1,000 houses on the market in Spokane. That’s a huge increase compared to last year when the Spokane Association of Realtors says they probably saw 300 on the market.

They say the primary cause of the slowdown is higher interest rates over the last couple of months.

“During the pandemic, part of the action by the federal government was to keep the interest rates very low, the federal reserve, and so we ended up with interest rates around three and three and a half percent,” said Rob Higgins, CEO of the Spokane Association of Realtors.

Interest rates currently sit in the mid-fives and five and a half percent.

The median price of a home is around $420,000 in Spokane. If you’re looking for a home in the $200,000 range, realtors say it can be difficult to find.

“Part of that is because of institutional buyers that are going and buying–because the real estate market was pistol hot a couple years ago or last couple of years. And now it’s going to get back to ho-hum and then you’re going to see the money go somewhere else,” Higgins said.

Higgins suggests potential buyers get pre-qualified and know exactly what you can afford.

“There’s a lot of demand out there. Even with the number of housing sales slowing, there’s still a greater demand than there is supply,” Higgins said.

Over in Kootenai County, demand is still high too. According to the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, the median price on a home increased 21.7 percent from a year ago to $560,000.

A total of 1,055 homes were listed on the market at the end of July.

Mortgage rates fell from peak June rates and now sit close to 5 percent. CDA Regional Realtors says buyers may see a boost in purchasing power.

The Spokane Association of Realtors doesn’t predict home prices will come down. Instead, realtors believe they’ll level off.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

New multifamily housing tax credits in Spokane; also, proposed bans on teaching college-level Critical Race Theory in Mead

The premise behind Spokane's multifamily tax exemption policies is simple — encourage development of affordable housing in the areas where we most want it by giving developers a long reprieve from taxes on the properties. Yet, considering Spokane's failure to build enough housing to keep up with demand over the past five years, City Council members have repeatedly tweaked the multifamily tax exemption policies to try to encourage more construction. And that, says City Council President Breean Beggs, has been incredibly successful.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Spokane, WA
Business
Spokane, WA
Real Estate
FOX 28 Spokane

GreenPal: ‘Uber for lawn care’ launches in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching in Spokane. GreenPal decided to expand to Spokane because they saw a need and interest in the Inland Northwest. “We look and see where homeowners are signing up, where vendors are signing...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Doggie Dip makes its way back to Spokane this week!

SPOKANE, Wash. — With temperatures still on the higher side, it’s not too late to take your dog to the pool and cool off. The city of Spokane Parks & Recreation is teaming up with SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. to bring back Doggie Dip! You can bring your dog to different pools across the city for just $10. Money raised will go...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Inland Northwest#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#El
inlander.com

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another

West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy