Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: August 23, 2022

Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, one of Florida's most catastrophic storms. It is a good reminder that powerful hurricanes can form as we reach the peak of the season. We are monitoring two areas of potential development.
FLORIDA STATE
Nikki Fried
Ron Desantis
Charlie Crist
Donald Trump
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
fox35orlando.com

7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Storms to rule the weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 93 degrees. Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2pm. Don't rule out an isolated shower or 2 before 12pm!. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The lowest coverage at 50%-60% across Brevard County. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning Mostly cloudy overnight.
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
fox35orlando.com

Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs

CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
