Mammoth Lakes, CA

Dennis Mattinson 08-25-2022

Warm and dry weather continues, with your typical afternoon breezes thru Friday (20 – 25 mph). As we move into the weekend, our Forecast Area picks up a dry NW flow, and this continues our move into a drier period, Saturday and Sunday…DMATT.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Jeff Keith Galvin – Passed August 10, 2022

Jeffery Keith Galvin, age 67, died unexpectedly on August 10th, 2022. High in the beautiful White Mountains, Jeff took his final breath overlooking beautiful Bishop and his family below. Long rooted in the Owens Valley, Jeff took great pride in the Galvin family’s deep heritage. He was proud his grandchildren were fifth generation to the valley and when asked, he couldn’t imagine life anywhere else.
BISHOP, CA
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15

One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
FRESNO, CA

