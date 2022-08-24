Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Homeowners Ask “Whose Land Is it?”- Inyo-MonoTitle Company Knows
First, homeowners in the Fairview area of West Bishop had to endure a fire that destroyed their homes. Then, some were told the land those homes sat on never legally belonged to them. This story seems to have a much better ending. The premise: the sale of tribal lands by...
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson 08-25-2022
Warm and dry weather continues, with your typical afternoon breezes thru Friday (20 – 25 mph). As we move into the weekend, our Forecast Area picks up a dry NW flow, and this continues our move into a drier period, Saturday and Sunday…DMATT.
sierrawave.net
Jeff Keith Galvin – Passed August 10, 2022
Jeffery Keith Galvin, age 67, died unexpectedly on August 10th, 2022. High in the beautiful White Mountains, Jeff took his final breath overlooking beautiful Bishop and his family below. Long rooted in the Owens Valley, Jeff took great pride in the Galvin family’s deep heritage. He was proud his grandchildren were fifth generation to the valley and when asked, he couldn’t imagine life anywhere else.
sierrawave.net
What’s in a Name? Inyo County Board of Supervisors Discuss Naming of Airport in Bishop
“That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” The famous quote from. William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet seems to put more emphasis on the essence of the. rose than its name. That wasn’t the case at last week’s Inyo County Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
GV Wire
Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15
One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
sierrawave.net
IMACA Providing Food and Energy Services, Announces New Executive Director
Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA) has wide doors open and continues to serve low- income families in the Eastern Sierra with the food bank and the LIHEAP (energy bill assistance) program. They are also excited to announce that Kelly Barceloux will be the new Executive Director starting in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family still searching for 22-year-old Fresno County woman last seen 2 weeks ago
The family of a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks is desperately searching for answers.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
Comments / 0