ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man on hunger strike in downtown GR hopes to bring family to U.S.

By Emily Linnert
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMIPj_0hSjxoRE00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every morning around 5 o’clock, Afghan refugee Raymond Reish sets up a chair, a table, a tent and hangs his banners on a sidewalk in front of the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids.

“I don’t need money; I don’t need anything. I just want my family. That’s all,” said Reish.

His banners read, “politicians only care about themselves, the rich and corporations” and “I’m here to rescue my family from Afghanistan.”

“As a citizen, as a taxpayer, I work every day, 12-14 hours, 6 days a week I’m a semi-driver. I pay lots of taxes. I support this country,” said Reish.

Reish will tell his story to anyone who stops to talk. He’s lost several family members to violence in the Middle East. Now he wants to bring his brother, sister and their families to the U.S. from Iran before they’re deported to their home country of Afghanistan.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VK0MO_0hSjxoRE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsNKa_0hSjxoRE00
Group helps Afghan refugees in W MI get asylum as time runs out

“In terms of getting people here, Afghan citizens who are either outside of Afghanistan or still in the country, there are few, if any options,” said attorney Susan E. Reed, who’s the director of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center .

Reed says the process for people seeking asylum or to immigrate is complicated and lengthy.

“To apply for asylum, a person needs to show an individualized, well-founded fear of persecution based on an individual protected characteristic. So it’s not enough just to fear generalized violence in your home country or just to fear war,” said Reed.

At the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, lawyers like Reed help people navigate the process.

“I think it’s really important to understand the asylum process, both at the southern border and with folks seeking to be refugees from abroad, is incredibly complicated; it is incredibly narrow,” said Reed.

Reish says an immigration lawyer has told him it would take 7-15 years to get one of his siblings to the U.S.

‘A new beginning’: Afghan refugees find new home in GR

“They tell me it’s not easy. I tell them it’s very simple. Contact United Nations, tell them bring my family here. That’s it,” he said.

Reish has been on a hunger strike since Aug. 1.

“I beg the politicians, consider my problem and put their feet in my shoes and to see what I’m dealing with,” said Reish.

Reed also wishes more people would picture themselves in others’ shoes — hoping others will find understanding and empathy.

“When people get to know the stories of asylum seekers and refugees and understand the way they contribute to our communities culturally, socially, economically, there is just tremendous potential for us to grow together rather than be divided,” said Reed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
msn.com

Construction project unearths unusual burial site

A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#Seeking Asylum#Afghan Refugees
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy