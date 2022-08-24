ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Water: Liquid gold in Burbank

The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach Port's new bridge officially gets its name

The massive new bridge that connects Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach has officially been named the "Long Beach International Gateway Bridge." The span replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge and opened to traffic in October 2020. "Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark for our city -- welcoming visitors from close to home and around the world," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "The approval of its official name as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge perfectly fits all that it represents, and we are excited to have it serve our community and our great port for generations to come."The name was chosen through a public survey and the old bridge was named for a former Long Beach city attorney.Its construction was a roughly $1.6 billion project and the new bridge is 50 feet higher than the Gerald Desmond Bridge.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Access#High Water#Reservoir#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Excessive heat expected for northern parts of Los Angeles County

Triple-digit heat is on top for parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions. “A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

I–210 closure is over…for now

San Gabriel Valley drivers have some relief in their daily commute. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the eastbound I-210 freeway officially reopened after five days of repair work to the San Gabriel Bridge. Yet, even though the project originally started with work on the westbound side in July, it...
DUARTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

The Last Nuclear Power Plant in California’s Future

Incredibly upbeat talk about the future of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California’s last operating nuclear reactor, was the dominant theme at a recent gathering of nuclear professionals and enthusiasts in Anaheim. The American Nuclear Society couldn’t have picked a better place to hold their four-day convention in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
CORONA, CA
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy