Chapel Hill, NC

cbs17

Watch: Duke’s offensive lineman Andre Harris talks about the 1st game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris gets deep with us about visualizing success, dealing with nerves leading up to their first game, how good this years offensive line will be for Duke and the most impressive thing he saw last week. It wasn’t on the football field, it was at Drive Shack.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flipped fuel tanker closes NC 96 near Selma in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County has closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
RALEIGH, NC
University of North Carolina
cbs17

What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. One pedestrian is dead following the...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

