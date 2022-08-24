Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Watch: Duke’s offensive lineman Andre Harris talks about the 1st game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris gets deep with us about visualizing success, dealing with nerves leading up to their first game, how good this years offensive line will be for Duke and the most impressive thing he saw last week. It wasn’t on the football field, it was at Drive Shack.
cbs17
Franklin Street businesses excited for full day of prep ahead of primetime UNC opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – College football is back. Saturday night is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football’s home opener against Florida A&M. Fans aren’t the only ones excited, as businesses on Franklin Street are ready for the big day. Classic Carolina owner Drew...
cbs17
NC Central head coach Trei Oliver talks team depth, previews season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 dropped by the North Carolina Central Eagles’ practice to talk a little offense and defense to get a gage on the teams’ depth for this upcoming season. NC Central has been using this week to prep for its opening game against...
cbs17
C.J. Clark talks return to leadership role on NC State defensive line after injury
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark is back from injury and anxious to get back on the field. Clark started the first three games at nose tackle a year ago but was injured in practice preparing for the Clemson game. He missed the rest of the season but is now back to lead the Pack defensive line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
NC State’s Tony Gibson determined to have ‘best defense in the country’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media on Thursday. Hear what he had to say about ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and his thoughts on all the hype his defense is getting.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
cbs17
Flipped fuel tanker closes NC 96 near Selma in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County has closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
30% of Durham’s school resource officer positions are vacant as school year starts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – School resource officers (SROs) protect our children when fights and other violent situations arise at school, and Durham Public Schools is facing a shortage of them as the school year is about to begin. School starts on Monday for DPS students, and Durham County Sheriff...
cbs17
Harnett County Schools superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
cbs17
Fights break out in Crabtree Valley Mall, but no gunfire, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crabtree Valley Mall officials planned to keep the mall open Saturday evening after an initial — and apparently incorrect — report of gunfire inside the mall, Raleigh police said. An incident happened around 6:45 p.m. as several Raleigh police cars were seen converging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
cbs17
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. One pedestrian is dead following the...
cbs17
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
cbs17
40 years looming if felon convicted for shooting pregnant Raleigh woman in head
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today. Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle. He...
Comments / 0