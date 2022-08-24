ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sammy Watkins Said About Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this summer, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins made headlines when asked the different between Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "Patrick Mahomes is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole other level," Watkins said about the different between Rodgers and Mahomes. He made...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision

The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out...
NFL
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
