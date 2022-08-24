The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike, which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal. The district's 47,000 students, who began the school year remotely on Wednesday, will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the week.

