The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
August election results suggest GOP's "red wave" may be subsiding
Three August elections that pitted Republicans against Democrats on the same ballot on Tuesday are providing fresh indications that Democrats have gained political momentum over the summer. What's happening: In the Minnesota 1st District special election on Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad only defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by four points in...
Annette Taddeo wins Democratic primary, will challenge Salazar for congressional seat
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo will challenge incumbent Republican María Elvira Salazar this November in what may be the only competitive congressional race in Miami, after both won their respective primary contests on Tuesday for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs
Some of the final pieces of the midterm puzzle came into focus as Tuesday primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma locked in key parts of the November election slate.
Extreme Republican candidates allege voter fraud after losing primaries in New York and Florida
Two of the most extreme Republican candidates who lost their congressional primaries on Tuesday are following Donald Trump’s example and blaming their defeats on electoral fraud – without providing any evidence for it.Laura Loomer and Carl Paladino, who competed in Florida and New York, respectively, both came within single digits of their more mainstream opponents. Both have spent years chasing controversy, and have run for various high-ranking public offices without success.Ms Loomer, a noted Islamophobe who has made a reputation staging stunt protests – including at congressional hearings – came within seven points of her main rival in Florida’s...
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress.The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday's primary elections.There’s an added degree of uncertainty to how New York's congressional primary contests will shake out as voter turnout is expected to be low. It’s the second primary election day in New York this...
Redistricting in New York Will Cost a Longtime Democrat a House Seat
Historically, incumbent politicians rarely seem to lose their bids for reelection. In New York's primary elections today for the House of Representatives, one incumbent is likely to defy the odds by losing their seat. But unfortunately, the reason is not that voters wanted a change. New York was scheduled to...
thecentersquare.com
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Donald Trump's Senate field flounders
Twelve weeks before the midterm elections, Republicans’ hopes of retaking the Senate rest on a slate of DONALD TRUMP's hand-picked nominees. And, across the board, they appear to be struggling. In Pennsylvania, a ferocious Democratic campaign to paint MEHMET OZ as an out-of-touch carpetbagger has left him trailing in...
GOP PAC launches $1M in ads tying Kim Schrier and Elaine Luria to Biden
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is launching ads targeting vulnerable Democratic Reps. Kim Schrier (Wash.) and Elaine Luria (Va.) on Wednesday. The $615,000 in ads targeting Schrier and $395,000 aimed at Luria amount to over $1 million in additional...
US News and World Report
Representative Val Demings Wins Democratic Primary to Run for U.S. Senate in Florida
(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Val Demings, a former police chief of Orlando, Florida, won the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate in the state, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. She will face incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who is favored to win the Nov. 8 general election, though one...
