Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks O-Line Progression, RB Room and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
 2 days ago

Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, detailing the final offensive line starting spot, the trio behind Chris Rodriguez Jr at running back and his offensive scheme meshing with his players.

"I’m happy with our focus and maturity, especially with these last few practices. We are definitely trending upward," Scangarello said.

With rumors swirling around David Wohlabaugh Jr emerging as the starting left tackle, Scangarello praised the redshirt freshman but acknowledged that the battle for the starting spot is still open:

"He's gotten better and better...he's done a nice job and he's kinda emerged out there right now...it's still an open competition and they're still battling," he said of Wohlabaugh. "I just like where he's at as a young player, he's provided some stability out there."

You can watch the full media scrum above.

